Beshear gives update on coronavirus/COVID-19 cases in Ky.

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update on coronavirus/COVID-19 at his daily 5 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Beshear confirmed there are 163 positive COVID-19 cases statewide. One of those cases came from a "coronavirus party" held against government suggestions to avoid large gatherings, Beshear said.

Earlier this week, Beshear also ordered non-essential retail stores closed effective Monday night to stop the spread of the virus. You can read the full order here.

On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky Health announced there are 12 positive cases of coronavirus in the region, including nine cases in Kenton County, two in Boone County and one in Campbell County.

You can watch Beshear's address in the player below, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.