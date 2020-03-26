Beshear gives COVID-19 update at Thursday press conference

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on coronavirus/COVID-19 in the state Thursday afternoon.

Watch the daily press conference, scheduled for 5 p.m., in the player below:

At his daily press conference Wednesday, Beshear confirmed there are 198 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, 35 more cases since Tuesday. Beshear also reported the state's fifth virus-related death, a 75-year-old man from Jefferson County.

Northern Kentucky Health also announced Wednesday there are currently 15 positive cases of coronavirus in the region, including 11 cases in Kenton County, three in Boone County and one in Campbell County.

“The next two to three weeks are going to be absolutely critical in our battle against the coronavirus,” Beshear said Wednesday. “What you are doing is working. Your sacrifice is helpful. What we have done and the steps we are taking are helping. I am proud of what we are doing, but in these next two weeks we have to do even better.”

Earlier this week, Beshear also ordered non-essential retail stores closed effective Monday night to stop the spread of the virus. You can read the full order here.

Kentucky is also going to experiment with drive-thru coronavirus testing centers starting Monday. If that testing is successful, Beshear said they would look at expanding the testing program.

Beshear also said the National Guard and additional law enforcement officers would be deployed at hospitals beginning this week to keep those inside the hospitals safe.

