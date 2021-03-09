Three teens raising thousands of dollars for cancer research

LOVELAND, Ohio — Three Loveland High School students are doing their part to help raise money for cancer research.

Bella Dillhoff, Morgan Wheeler and Carly Wilhoite are Team CUREage, and they hope to raise $70,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The fundraiser is part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Student of the Year seven-week leadership and development program. The fundraiser is also a competition against other schools in the area.

The program focuses on developing young leaders in the community, but it's more personal for Team CUREage.

"My grandfather passed away from esophageal cancer," Wilhoite said.

The teens said the aunt of their mentor also passed away from leukemia, and these people helped to inspire them to raise money for this cause.

With only seven weeks to reach their goal, though, the team has been working around the clock to organize events like raffles during spin classes and dodgeball tournaments.

"We were a little bit afraid at first, since most of our campaign is virtual and we can’t have as many events,” Wheeler said.

While their goal is $70,000, once they reach $50,000 they can name a grant after someone who inspires them. After three weeks, they have almost reached that $50,000 amount.

"So many people have donated," Wheeler said. "So many people go to our events and it just means a lot that we have our community standing behind us.”

If you would like to donate to Team CUREage, click here, or if you would like to take part in one of their upcoming events, click here.