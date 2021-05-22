Homes For Our Troops, volunteers in Loveland help put finishing touches on local veteran's new home

LOVELAND, Ohio — Around 125 volunteers from the Loveland community, side by side with Homes For Our Troops, gathered to help with the final touches on a brand new house for local veteran Joshua Sust.

Volunteers gathered to clean the property and finish some landscaping in an effort to get the home ready for Sust, who will officially get the keys in a few weeks during a handover ceremony.

The custom-built home has nearly 50 unique accommodations to help make living in it easier for Sust specifically.

Sust served as a Corporal in the Marines out of Camp Pendleton, California. In 2011, his patrol hit an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan and Sust was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered severe damage to his left leg and arm, a traumatic brain injury and hearing loss. Eventually, his left leg needed to be amputated below the knee.

"I think the best part is just having that freedom of movement," he said. "Not having to worry about your next step or if you're going to gall, have to go up and down stairs."

Homes For Our Troops worked with community partner companies Michaelson Homes and The Beverage Company Sparkling Ice to fund and build the home to accommodate any of Sust's needs. It has wider doorways, hardwood floors for his wheelchair and everything inside is handicap accessible.

"Just having that peace of mind is a blessing," said Sust. "I mean, the mortgage-free thing is definitely huge and that's peace of mind also, financially. But I'm really just looking forward to the freedom of movement."