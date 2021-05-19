Healthcare workers help feed kids across NKY through food drive

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — As if healthcare workers don't do enough already, now they are taking part in a food drive to help feed children across Northern Kentucky through the end of the summer.

Employees with St. Elizabeth Healthcare are picking up empty boxes and grocery lists full of foods like cereal, granola bars, fruit cups and mac and cheese. The boxes of food are then donated to the nonprofit GO Pantry.

GO Pantry usually offers "GO Bags" during the school year to make sure children have enough food on the weekends when they are not in school.

However, children need food over the summer when they aren't in school, so the pantry teamed up with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to provide "GO Boxes." The organization expects to collect more than 2,500 boxes and more than $125,000 worth of food for children in Northern Kentucky.

"We work now with over 50 schools, and there are children sitting in every single school that are struggling to find their next meal," Laura Dumancic, the executive director of GO Pantry, said. "This food will go out and it really will bless and help these kids get through the summer. Maybe they can not worry so much about where they're going to get their next meal and they can actually have some fun being kids."

If you would like to donate food to make sure children are fed over the summer, you can visit the pantry's website here to learn about filling a GO Box. The boxes must be returned by May 26. You can also donate money to GO Pantry or you can volunteer with the organization.