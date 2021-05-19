Cincinnati Cancer Advisors lead newly diagnosed patients to experts so the best plan for care

CINCINNATI — One local organization is making it their business to help people find reassurance after a cancer diagnosis and to access leading global experts for advice or suggestions for treatment.

“Nobody wants this diagnosis of cancer, but if we have to face this adversary, we want Cincinnati to be the best place in the world to be,” Cincinnati Cancer Advisors founder Dr. William Barrett said.

For a little over a year now, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors has helped people deal with their diagnosis. Initially, they were quiet about their launch while they got their legs under them, but now with the infrastructure in place to support patients they’re spreading the word about their mission.

“Great care begins with a great plan,” Barrett said.

The idea is to allow recently diagnosed patients get a second opinion to best enhance their path towards battling the disease.

“So we don’t just focus on the mass or tumor, we look at everything that bothers the patient and then we look, as a specialist, in depth and we look beyond what we have access to,” Cincinnati Cancer Advisors director of research and innovations Dr. Abdul Jazieh said.

The service takes a holistic, objective approach, from treatment concerns to emotional and financial worries.

“You either come out and you get reassurance and that gives you peace of mind or you have something new to think about resulting in a more effective plan of care,” Cincinnati Cancer Foundation executive director Steve Abbott said.

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is free to patients in the city thanks to funding from the Cincinnati Cancer Foundation. More information can be found on their website.

