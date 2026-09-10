Cincinnati's streetcar celebrates 10th anniversary

CINCINNATI — A familiar sight and sound through the heart of Cincinnati is marking a milestone.

The Cincinnati streetcar marks 10 years of service, carrying riders on a 3.6-mile loop connecting The Banks, downtown and Over-the-Rhine.

Construction on the streetcar began in 2013, but the project was put on hold for a time amid a political fight over whether it should continue. Three years later, on Sept. 9, 2016, the streetcar carried its first passengers.

WCPO Streetcar 3.6-mile loop

The city took over day-to-day management of the streetcar in 2020. Later that year, the streetcar became free to ride.

Ridership has grown since then, topping 1 million passengers in a single year for the first time in 2023, according to the city. For some, the streetcar provides a convenient way to travel around downtown. One rider waiting for the streetcar said he was using it for the first time.

“I’m going to the library to turn some books in, and I just wanted to ride it for the first time,” the rider said.

WCPO Connector 10th anniversary

For sports fans, the streetcar also provides a free ride to The Banks, with stops near Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium, offering an alternative to driving and finding parking near the stadiums.

As the streetcar enters its second decade, some riders are already thinking about what they would like to see next.

One rider waiting near Findlay Market said he would like to see the system reach more Cincinnati neighborhoods.

“Extended stops, just let’s go ahead and get the money and, and have this expanded up into Clifton, maybe Avondale,” the rider said.

WCPO Streetcar passenger

He also said he would like to see more consistency in streetcar arrival times.

“A little longer than usual. I feel as though when there’s holidays or if there’s other events in the city,” he said when asked how long he had been waiting.

“You just don’t really get a true time of when it’s really supposed to arrive. Ideally, it’s every 15 minutes, but lately I just haven’t really seen that occurring,” the rider said.

WCPO Streetcar stop - Great American Ball Park

Ten years after its first trip, the streetcar has become more than another way to get around Cincinnati. For riders, it provides an alternative to driving as well as adding to the look and feel of a growing Cincinnati.

