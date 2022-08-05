Butler Twp. shooting: 4 killed, police ID person of interest

Four people were shot and killed late Friday morning in Butler Twp., and officials said they were seeking a person of interest.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, where yellow police tape surrounded two houses that were part of the crime scene.

“All four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said during a 4 p.m. media briefing at the scene.

The chief identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the deaths. He stands approximately 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt. Porter said he was possibly driving a white 2007 Ford Edge with license plate JES-9806.

provided by Montgomery County

“If anyone sees Marlow or knows of the vehicle, they should call 911 immediately and not approach him, as he is likely to be armed and dangerous,” Porter said. “We don’t believe that there is any ongoing threat to the neighborhood at this time, but we will continue to have crews in the area in case Marlow would return.”

The names of the victims have not been released, and it is not clear what led to the shooting.

“We are working to determine if there is any motive to this terrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role,” Porter said.

A man at the scene said he his daughter and granddaughter were killed in the shootings.

Porter encouraged residents in the area to remain vigilant and to review any security camera footage they may have from earlier Friday.

“This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory,” Porter said. “We ask that anyone with any possible information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Marlow to call our dispatch center at 937-233-2080.”