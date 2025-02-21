WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Mike Wade walks into the music school where he teaches. After he turns on the lights, he puts his trumpet bag down and laughs at the tags sticking out the side.

“I’ve been on the road,” he said. “There’s the proof.”

Wade rearranges two chairs and places a music stand in front of them. Then, he pulls out his trumpet. Digging around in his bag, he grabs valve oil. He’ll need it.

“I was performing concerts at 12 or 13 years old,” Wade said.

And he’s been playing this horn for almost 30 years. He’s playing as a student walks in.

Listen to Wade jam in the video below:

‘Music is everything to Black history’ | Former band director hopes to heal with Black Lives Matter show

“There’s your fanfare,” he said. “Everyone, this is Nikki Ardila — superstar young trumpet player.”

The student plays the loudest and highest note she can, holding it for 5 seconds. Then, she laughs with her instructor. Wade is almost always laughing.

For decades, he was a band director at Withrow High School. Wade's 59 now, and he still teaches. Mostly because he doesn’t know what he’d do without music.

Wade teaches trumpet. He teaches jazz. And in a way, he teaches Black history. During this lesson, he teaches Charlie Parker and Bud Powell.

“Play it again,” Wade told the student.

Then, he laughs. Because music can be protest. Music can be healing. And music can be community.

“Music is everything when it comes to Black history," he said. “We can’t forget."

That’s why his band is playing Black Lives Matter songs this month at Memorial Hall.

Keith BieryGolick Trumpeter Mike Wade teaches a private lesson in West Chester Township. Wade's brass band is performing Black Lives Matter songs on Feb. 24, 2025 at Memorial Hall.

“You always want to know, what can I do?” Wade said.

For his Nasty Nati Brass Band, the answer was simple: Music.

“In this case, we felt very strong in recording that song,” Wade said.

A song they'll play at Memorial Hall is about the death of Tamir Rice, one of several police shootings that lead to protests around the country.

“Music forces you to be involved. You can’t just stand back. You got to be a part of it,” Wade said. “It’s important. It gives us a chance to never forget those events that took place.”

How to go:

For more information on the Nasty Nati Brass Band’s show, visit Memorial Hall’s website. Tickets start at $12 before fees.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2025

7 p.m.

Memorial Hall:

1225 Elm Street

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202