Bethel-Tate investigating student supervision concerns in football program

BETHEL — A review of Bethel-Tate's high school football program is underway after allegations brought forward of a lack of student supervision.

Bethel-Tate Local School District Interim Superintendent Christen Davis stated in a release to WCPO that Coach Essig will not be leading the team, but Coach Norman Darnell will serve as interim head coach.

Davis added that because the review is ongoing and involves personnel matters, the district is not able to provide additional details at this time. "The district remains committed to student safety and maintaining a positive environment for all students," he said.