Some parents struggle to enroll children in parochial schools

CINCINNATI — Some parents wanted to move their children to parochial schools when public schools went virtual, but those parents ran into some issues when considering the shift.

Dalon Landrum wanted to move her 8-year-old son to parochial schools last year when his school, John P. Parker Elementary, went virtual. However, she decided that keeping him virtual was best at the time since she had another child at home, a third on the way and she worked in the high-risk environment of a hospital.

Landrum said her son struggled online though, so she looked to move her son to a parochial school. But with tuition being around $5,000 a year, she needed help.

"I would have to get a second job in order to pay that, and I couldn't see where I would have the time to work two jobs and take care of my three kids," Landrum said. "So I tried the scholarship and it didn't work... He can still get a good education, it doesn't have to be a Catholic school."

Landrum was able to enroll her son in the Kilgour Academy.

