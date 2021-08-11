Watch
Some parents re-enrolling students in public schools again

Posted at 5:26 AM, Aug 11, 2021
When schools went virtual during the pandemic some parents sent their children to parochial schools instead of making them attend virtual classes. Now a few of those parents are switching their children back to the public school system.

Lauren Clouse sent her two school-age children to Mann Elementary in Boone County, Ky. before the pandemic. When Boone County Schools announced they would hold classes virtually, she switched her children to Zion Christian Academy for in-person classes.

Clouse said one reason for the switch was her children struggle with ADHD which made virtual learning more difficult for them. She said the switch was huge for her children and they loved it.

Now, Clouse is taking her children out of Zion Christian Academy and putting them back in public schools though. She said the move was a financial decision.

"I was actually the one that facilitated the pay for Zion along with some savings we had saved up and I decided to leave that career," Clouse said. She said she would be sending a third child to school this year and the increase in tuition was too much.

