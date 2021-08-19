Some Covington schools receive funds to help students returning to classroom

COVINGTON, Ky. — As students in Covington Independent Public Schools return to the classroom, schools in the district received grants to help those students navigate any trauma they may have from the pandemic.

Holmes Middle School, Ninth District Elementary, Sixth District Elementary, Latonia Elementary and Holmes High School received $100,000 from the CARES Act with the explicit purpose of supporting the mental health of students through social emotional learning materials. The grants will also provide mental health training for teachers and families.

"We are excited to have these additional funds to help our children and families get back on track emotionally as we recover from the impact of the pandemic," Dr. Janice Wilkerson, the assistant superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools, said.

Officials said that when schools went to virtual learning, some students withdrew from classes and others failed multiple classes.

“We have found some problems exacerbated as students were isolated for long periods of time," Renata Watts, Youth Services Center coordinator for Holmes Middle School, said. "We know that if (students) cannot connect to their emotions, they cannot thrive academically. We know that we must address the emotional well-being of our students."

Wilkerson said the funds will help students get back on track, and Watts said the grants will make a difference.

"We know it will take some time, but we are prepared to receive our students at where they are, and most importantly, focus on their well-being, thanks to the grant," Watts said.