CPS working to iron out bus plan days before school starts

CINCINNATI — Just days before the first day of school, Cincinnati Public Schools is still working to iron out transportation details for high school students after the Southwest Ohio Transit Authority announced Metro would not bring back XTRA routes this year.

XTRA routes offered a more direct transportation option for students to get from bus stops to school buildings. Without them, students will have to rely on normal Metro routes at bus stops that are already available, instead of the stops closer to homes and schools.

The school district has made it clear it's not a fan of the new transportation plan, but Metro and CPS have worked together to add safety precautions and make adjustments to the plan to compromise for students.

"We have done school by school reviews of arrival and dismissal and adjusted the plans as needed," said Tianay Amat, interim superintendent of CPS. "This includes additional routes, more adult supervision."

After looking at each high school in the district individually, the CPS administration outlined several last minute changes to Metro's service for students at a board meeting on Monday.

Some schools will see extra routes and stops along the way, there will be more adult supervision at transfer hubs and schools and Metro will have staff members at transfer hubs to answer questions and help students find their correct route.

Metro will also have shadow buses available to handle extra capacity until a better idea of how many students will be riding the buses daily emerges.

"This is really impressive the work that y'all have been able to get done in what seems like no time," said Mike Moroski, member of the CPS Board of Education.

The first day of classes for CPS students is Thursday.