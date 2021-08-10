Back to school 2021: Which districts are (and aren't) requiring masks this year

As local school districts, colleges and universities across Greater Cincinnati have already returned or are preparing to return students to their classrooms — some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region in March 2020 — different officials have adopted a variety of approaches to keeping students and staff safe from contracting the virus.

WCPO has compiled the following database to indicate which school districts are taking what approach this upcoming school year:

Don't see your school or district on this list? Please email newsdesk@wcpo.com with more information.