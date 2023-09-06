More than 30 Ohio Republicans call on Rep. Bob Young to resign following second arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 30 Ohio Republicans have called on state Rep. Bob Young to resign following his second arrest, according to a document.

Young (R-Green) is facing three charges: domestic violence, assault and violation of a protection order. The first two stemmed from an incident in July, and the third at the end of August.

"Serving in the Ohio House of Representatives is a privilege — not a right. While our prayers are with the family of Rep. Bob Young during this difficult period for them, we have serious concerns about his recent conduct, and it is clear that he is unable to provide effective representation to his constituents at this time. We genuinely hope that our colleague can receive the help he needs, and with that being the utmost importance, we call on Rep. Bob Young to resign," the letter states.

It was signed by 34 members of the Republican party, however, Speaker Jason Stephens has already asked Young to resign after his initial arrest.

The Republican was removed from his committee leadership position last Thursday following his second arrest.