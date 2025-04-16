Watch Now
A look inside downtown Cincinnati apartments at former Macy's headquarters

7 W 7th Apartments has 341 residential units in what was once corporate office space.

We toured 7 W 7th Apartments after the project's ribbon cutting Wednesday, April 16.

7 W 7th Apartments Drone visual of 7 W 7th Apartments, the new complex that now sits at the former Macy's headquarters.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments room An open house inside one of 7 W 7th Apartments' 341 residential units.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments living room kitchen space An empty unit's kitchen and living space at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments kitchen Another view of the kitchen and living space at one of the units at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments bedroom A bedroom in one unit at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments bathroom An empty bathroom inside one unit at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments view The view from 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments fitness center The fitness center at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments outdoor space The outdoor roof lounge at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO 7 W 7th Apartments ceilings The ceilings at 7 W 7th Apartments.Photo by: WCPO

