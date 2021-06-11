Snooty Fox to resume bus tours for first time since pandemic began

Donna Spiegel is optimistic, she said Friday. The Snooty Fox, her chain of luxury clothing and furniture consignment stores, is finally on the rebound after a year of constant uncertainty.

“The first couple of weeks (after we reopened), we set records we will probably never see again,” she said. “There were thousands and thousands of pieces that came in the door, and we had lines out the door to look at everything."

Shopping in person at The Snooty Fox, which has seven locations spread throughout southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky, is an experience that can’t entirely be replicated on the internet.

"Every day is like a treasure hunt,” she said. “With all the stores, we average about 2,000 pieces a day that come in. We have customers that come in everyday because they are afraid they are going to miss something."

And that kind of shopper — the one who walks in regularly to examine the Fox’s ever-changing inventory — can even get a ride from the chain itself.

Spiegel said she’s excited for the resumption of her store’s day-long bus tours, which take their paying passengers from location to location in search of hidden gems.

They’ve been popular for 16 years, she added.

“People that come in the spring will already book for the fall,” according to Spiegel.

Now, it’s safe to start them again.