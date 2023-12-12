Seniors get an extra holiday discount at Kroger this Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Kroger is giving senior shoppers an extra discount ahead of the holidays.

Customers 55 and older can get 5% off their total purchase at Tri-State Kroger locations this Wednesday, Dec. 13. The deal works in-store only, and requires customers to use their Kroger Plus card or alternate ID and alert the cashier of their eligibility at checkout.

"Customers can save throughout the year across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience," Jenifer Moore, Kroger's corporate affairs manager, said in a statement "This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter."

There are some exclusions, including fuel, prescriptions, gift cards, alcohol, tobacco products and lottery or promotional tickets.

Kroger is also adding a 5X digital coupon on its app beginning Wednesday that allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times and gives early access to Kroger's weekly circular.

