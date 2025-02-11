Publix sets NKY opening date for March 26

CINCINNATI — Publix Super Markets will open its first Greater Cincinnati store on March 26.

The Florida-based retailer announced its 55,000-square-foot grocery store will open at 7 a.m., at 430 Richwood Road in Walton, Ky. A companion liquor store will open at a later date.

It's the first of five Publix stores expected to open in Northern Kentucky in the next few years, as the privately-owned grocery chain prepares to compete against Cincinnati-based Kroger in its own backyard.

“We are excited to open our first location in Northern Kentucky,” Publix spokesman Jared Glover said. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and being active members in this great community.”

When Publix debuted its Louisville store in January 2024, it introduced a series of Kentucky-inspired products that will likely be offered in Walton. It also had Buy-One-Get-One promotional offers that beat Kroger's regular price on name-brand products.

While it expressed no fear about competing with Kroger's 47% Louisville market share, Publix will find the competition more intense in Northern Kentucky. Kroger has 16 Northern Kentucky stores and a Greater Cincinnati market share of 50.1%, according to Chain Store Guide.

