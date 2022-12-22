Medpace announces $150 million expansion in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Medpace, a clinical contract research organization, is investing $150 million to expand operations in Cincinnati.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio CEO J.P. Nauseef announced the expansion and addition of 1,500 jobs in a press conference Wednesday morning. Medpace plans to construct a new building and parking garage in Cincinnati, and increase its employment in Ohio by around 80%.

"Medpace has grown considerably since it was founded in Cincinnati three decades ago, and the research underway here is positively impacting healthcare on a global scale," DeWine said. "Medpace’s continued growth in Ohio brings 1,500 new, high-paying jobs to Cincinnati in support of the next generation of pharmaceutical and medical innovations."

This is Medpace's second expansion in Cincinnati since 2016. In total, both expansions will add a combined 2,150 jobs and $157 million in fixed asset investment. Founded in Cincinnati in 1992, the organization now has operations in 40 countries across six continents.

"On our 30th anniversary, we are proud to continue our growth here in Cincinnati where we established Medpace with a vision of helping patients, families and communities by advancing new and better medical treatments," said Medpace president Jesse Geiger.

According to a release, Medpace will be hiring for a variety of roles, including clinical research associates, software engineers, physicians and lab technicians.

The project is contingent on state and local approvals of incentives. JobsOhio will also provide assistance.

READ MORE

Wawa announces plans to expand into Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana

Manufacturing facility at site of vacant Cincinnati Gardens to bring 100 full-time jobs to Bond Hill

'Once-in-a-generation opportunity': New video shows what’s to come at former IRS site