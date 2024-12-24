Doscher's Candy Cane Warehouse now part of a classic holiday song

NEWTOWN, Ohio — Play Audio Agency is putting a new spin on a Christmas classic. The team created a new version of "Jingle Bells" from the sounds in the Doscher's Candy Shop Warehouse.

Engineer and sound designer Drew Marcum said they visited the shop with their cameras and microphones while candy canes were being made. He shared that each sound of the process was recorded and then fine-tuned to mimic the rhythm of "Jingle Bells."

Holiday music, Marcum said, is not the agency's first rodeo.

"We wanted to amplify the sounds of the place we all know and love," he said.

They've created songs using the sounds of a local Christmas tree farm and the Brent Spence Bridge. For this project, Marcum said he wanted to capture the magic and history of Doscher's Candy Canes.

"One sound bite of it and it can take you there, it can transport you there. And that's kind of what music does too for people. You associate music with memories and good times or bad times," he said. "So we wanted to kind of give those physical spaces a place where they can live forever."

Doscher's Candy and Coffee Shop manager Christine Schwab said this song captures just how sweet the candy shop memories are.

"It's nostalgia for them because we have been in business since 1871," said Schwab. "People's great-grandparents remember buying Dosher's candy canes."