Cincinnati Bell goes private, sold to investor group for $2.9 billion

CINCINNATI — An acquisitions group has bought Cincinnati Bell, Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $2.9 billion, the telecommunications giant announced Tuesday morning.

With the acquisition by Australia-based Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, Cincinnati Bell requested all common shares be suspended on and delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Company officials said the sale will enable more investments in fiber-optic networks and its IT services subsidiaries.

“Our partnership with (Maquarie) is tremendous news for Cincinnati Bell’s 4,700 employees, our customers, and the communities we serve,” CEO Leigh Fox said, in a press release. The new owner "has deep telecommunications expertise and a strong track record of investing in capital-intensive businesses."

The all-cash deal — which also included acquiring debt — was approved by shareholders in May 2020, according to a news release.

“Cincinnati Bell provides the communities they serve with vital network connectivity, and we’re looking forward to supporting their expansion plans to bring fiber throughout their market," said Anton Moldon, senior managing director with Macquarie Asset Management.