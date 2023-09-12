Braxton Brewing, Graeter's team up to bring back pumpkin pie ale

CINCINNATI — Move over pumpkin spice latte. It's time for the adults to embrace the fall season.

Whether you asked for it or not, locally brewed pumpkin pie ale is coming back.

Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter's Ice Cream are once again teaming up to bring "Graeter's Pumpkin Pie Ale" to the shelves of Kroger stores throughout Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati and even Dayton.

You can pick up a six pack of 12oz cans for $10.99 starting September 15.

"The adult-friendly beverage brings in the fall season with rich, warm notes of pumpkin reminiscent of Graeter's classic seasonal Pumpkin Ice Cream," the brewery said in a press release. "Pumpkin Pie Ale celebrates the season of fall and the community’s love for both Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter’s Ice Cream."

The flavor mimics the nostalgic tastes found in a slice of pumpkin pie. It also features notes of pumpkin pie spice along with a hint of pie crust, according to the brewery.

Braxton Brewing Co. said beer-lovers will notice the ale's bold aroma as well as its deep brown color from the pour.

The ale will also be available for a limited time at various Braxton Brewing Co. locations.

Click here to find the closest one to you.