Zillow analysis reveals Cincinnati renters need to earn $63K to afford a home

CINCINNATI — A recent analysis by Zillow reveals that renters in Cincinnati now need an income of $63,000 to afford a typical home comfortably.

This marks a significant increase from the $45,000 requirement in 2020.

The rising cost of living has created challenges for renters nationwide, affecting their financial stability and ability to save for future housing.

"Housing costs have surged since pre-pandemic, with rents growing quite a bit faster than wages," said Orphe Divounguy, Senior Economist at Zillow, in a press release. "This often leaves little room for other expenses, making it particularly difficult for those hoping to save for a down payment on a future home. High upfront costs are often overlooked, which can keep renters in their current homes."

According to the Zillow analysis, Cincinnati's rent has risen by 39% since April 2020, while median incomes have only grown by 21% during the same period.

The current rent index for the area stands at $1,586. Nationally, rent for a typical apartment has increased by 28.7% since April 2020, now averaging $1,858, while rent for single-family homes has surged by 42.9%, reaching $2,256.

In addition to high monthly rent prices, the analysis emphasizes that substantial upfront costs can pose a significant barrier for renters looking to relocate.

For more detailed insights, you can read Zillow's April 2025 rental market report here.