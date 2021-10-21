Zelle scam steals over $10,000 from woman

CINCINNATI — As money transfer apps become more and more popular, scammers become more brazen in their attacks.

This time, a woman has lost more than $10,000 and is unsure if she will ever be able to recover it.

Catina Brown received a fraud alert on her phone the other day that said it was from her bank, Chase.

It asked if she was attempting to make a $5,000 money transfer via Zelle.

"It is saying 'did you try to send $5,000?' And I said 'no!'" Brown said.

Moments after she texted back, her phone rang, and a man claiming to be a Chase bank agent said he was going to help.

"He said 'someone is trying to send $5,000 from your account,'" she said.

To stop the fraud, the agent said he just needed her login.

By then, she was in a panic, with visions of her bank account being drained. She needed the money for a small business she is starting, so she complied with his instructions.

"He had me give him the codes," she said.

You might guess what happened next: The $5,000 Brown thought she was locking down was instead transferred out of her account.

She had just become the latest victim of a money transfer scam targeting users of Cash App, Venmo and Zelle across the country, according to the Better Business Bureau.

How much did she end up transferring? Brown said it was almost her entire savings - $13,325 in total.

Scammers see money app customers as easy targets

As money transfer apps become more popular, more people are falling for this scam, the Better Business Bureau said.

The reason: You get an alert on your phone and you want to fix the problem as soon as possible.

WCPO 9 is contacting Chase bank to see if there is any way to reverse some of the transfers, though that is often impossible. Using a money app is the same as just handing cash to someone.

These apps do not have the protection of a credit card, debit card, or even personal check, which can be stopped.

While Zelle (unlike Venmo) is partnered with major banks, it doesn't offer much additional protection in cases like this, where the account owner willingly transfers the money.

To protect yourself, the BBB says:

Never trust a text or call from a bank or money app, even if they alert you to "fraud" in your account.

Never give anyone your login info. The bank will already have it, and they don't need you to enter your PIN if there is a problem.

If you are not sure it is your bank or money app contacting you, call them, or in the case of Zelle, Venmo, or Cash App, look up their "contact us" webpage.

Beware Googling their customer service number: it is easy to reach a fake Zelle, Venmo, or Cash App number, which then puts you on the line with a different group of scammers.

Consider linking your money app to a credit card, instead of your bank account, for added safety (though you may be hit with a small fee every time you use it).



Brown, who is trying to start her own trucking dispatch company, wonders if her dreams have now gone the way of her savings.

"I'm trying to start a small business, and this is taking me out, basically," she said.

As always, don't waste your money.

