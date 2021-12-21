With omicron here, should you rethink holiday travel plans?

The rapidly spreading COVID-19 variant, omicron, comes at the worst possible time – just as millions of Americans are getting on planes and hitting the road for Christmas.

Every day we hear more about omicron while Broadway shows and sporting events are postponed.

Should you cancel that holiday week trip? It depends on where you are going, and your comfort level.

Over the weekend, the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular and Broadway blockbusters "Hamilton" and "Moulin Rouge," among others, canceled their holiday week shows. More cancellations seem likely. If you have Broadway tickets, you may want to consider delaying that trip to New York City until spring, as many tourists are doing right now.

Most travelers sticking to plans, for now

USA Today said it: "What a mess we are all in."

But its travel experts said if you feel comfortable with your health and vaccination status, there's no need to cancel travel at this point. The exception is if you are going out of the country, where you could face a new lockdown overseas. That is happening in Europe, where Christmas events are being canceled, bars and restaurants are closing early, and a positive COVID test could mean not going home or anywhere for two weeks.

But domestically, USA Today said, most travelers are going ahead with their Christmas week plans. Just make sure your family is comfortable with everyone coming and being in close quarters.

This is one more reminder as to why it is worth purchasing trip cancellation insurance when you book any vacation during this pandemic. A "cancel for any reason" insurance policy will refund your money if you decide to bail on a Mexico, Caribbean or European trip, so you don't waste your money.

