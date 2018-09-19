Why GM won't recall thousands of Takata air bags

The Takata air bag recall is the largest recall in us auto history, with 19 different automakers recalling over 30 million cars.

But owners of some popular General Motors pickups and SUV's cars are wondering why they can't get their air bags replaced. Among them is one Loveland,Ohio man who says he's getting nervous and angry.

Steve Helton bought a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for family road trips. But now, he says, "I won't drive my family in this, no I won't."

That's because Helton's Chevy is one of 3 million GM full size SUVs and pickups on the recall list for possibly dangerous Takata air bags. They include 2007 - 2011 models of the:

Chevy Silverado

Chevy Tahoe

Chevy Suburban

GMC Yukon

GMC Sierra

Cadillac Escalade

See GM's official recall information here.

But it's been 3 years since he received his first letter from GM, informing him that his vehicle had Takata air bags that fell under the massive recall.

"In each of the 3 three years, I have received a recall notice for airbags that could violently explode and send shrapnel into drivers or passengers," he said. (GM disputes that, however, as explained below.)

But dealers don't have replacements. "I have yet to receive a notice that any dealer now has the parts," he said.

Is GM deliberately foot dragging?

Helton started wondering if perhaps GM doesn't really want to recall these air bags, because of the tens of millions of dollars it would cost the company.

It turns out he may have been on to something, according to the consumer group The Center for Auto Safety,

Executive Direct Jason Levine told us via a Skype interview "in some ways it's accurate to say that GM is intentionally not recalling these vehicles."

Levine explained that GM is now petitioning the NHTSA to exempt the automaker from any further air bag recalls.

Why? According to Levine,"GM claims the Takata air bag inflators they have in their bags are different. And they are not going to explode. They are not the ticking time bombs in everyone else's vehicle."

GM confirms that it believes the air bags in its full size SUV's are not a risk. Spokesman Tom Wilkinson said in a statement "the inflators in these trucks, which have not ruptured in the field or in ballistic testing, will continue to operate safely for decades, even in the highest temperature and humidity regions."

GM says in its petition that its Takata air bag were made to specific GM specifications, which includes stronger metal housings, and that none of its air bags have sent dangerous shrapnel flying into passengers.

But The Center for Auto Safety is asking the NHTSA to deny GM any waiver of the recall. "Our position is that GM has not come anywhere close to demonstrating that their air bag inflators are so distinctly different from the others millions that have been recalled, that are going off and tragically killing people," Levine said.



As for Steve Helton, he got so frustrated he asked his dealer if they could remove his Suburban's air bags, but says "they won't take it out, won't disable it, they are not allowed."

So for now, he just keeps driving, hoping his SUV is safe.

