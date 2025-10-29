Where to find the biggest grocery savings this week before SNAP changes

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of grocery deals and discounts happening right now, whether you're scrambling for last-minute Halloween candy or need to stock up on everyday essentials. I've rounded up some of the standouts to help you save some cash this week.

Kroger: Grocery, seasonal savings

Kroger is running extensive savings through early November, with the retailer announcing it's lowering prices on groceries, seasonal essentials and fuel to help customers save.

Current offers through Nov. 4 include:



Buy 1, get 1 free on Private Selection gourmet potatoes, Kroger peanut butter, Coffee Mate creamer, Arm & Hammer laundry detergent, Hebrew National hot dogs and more (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

on Private Selection gourmet potatoes, Kroger peanut butter, Coffee Mate creamer, Arm & Hammer laundry detergent, Hebrew National hot dogs and more (Oct. 29-Nov. 4) Save $10 when you spend $75 with pickup or delivery (through November 8)

when you spend $75 with pickup or delivery (through November 8) Free delivery with digital coupon on orders $75+ (through Nov. 8)

with digital coupon on orders $75+ (through Nov. 8) Boneless Strip Steaks for $9.99 per pound (Oct. 29-Nov. 11)

for $9.99 per pound (Oct. 29-Nov. 11) Kroger rising crust pizzas for just $3.49 with 5X digital coupon (through Nov. 2)

for just $3.49 with 5X digital coupon (through Nov. 2) Spend $15, save $5 on cosmetics and beauty items (through Nov. 2)

Weekly deals:



Oscar Mayer deli fresh lunch meat for $2.99 each with a digital coupon

for $2.99 each with a digital coupon King's Hawaiian rolls for $4 each with a digital coupon

for $4 each with a digital coupon Kroger cheese (32 oz) for $5.99 each with digital coupon

for $5.99 each with digital coupon Pepsi products for $3.99 each with a digital coupon

for $3.99 each with a digital coupon Folgers or Cafe Bustelo coffee for $9.99 with a digital coupon

for $9.99 with a digital coupon Bird's Eye Voila family-size entree for $5.99 with digital coupon

Coming Nov. 5-11:



Kroger 16oz shredded and block cheese for $2.49

for $2.49 Chuck roasts for $5.99 per pound

for $5.99 per pound Kroger eggs (18 count) for $1.99

for $1.99 Private Selection colossal blueberries for $3.99

Fuel savings:



4X Fuel Points on Private Selection purchases (through Nov. 4)

on Private Selection purchases (through Nov. 4) Fall weekend fuel event: 4X Fuel Points (Nov. 7-9)

4X Fuel Points (Nov. 7-9) 2X Fuel Points on gift card purchases, 4X on weekends during Fall Fuel event

Meijer: Chicken and produce deals

This week's highlights:



Buy 1, get 1 50% off on Meijer small pack boneless skinless chicken breasts, drums, thighs, tenderloins or wings

on Meijer small pack boneless skinless chicken breasts, drums, thighs, tenderloins or wings Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7UP or Dr Pepper products (24 pk/12 oz cans) for $11.99

for $11.99 Bulk honeycrisp apples for $1.49 per pound

for $1.49 per pound Buy 1, get 1 50% off specialty cheese or charcuterie meat

specialty cheese or charcuterie meat Campbell's chunky soup 3 for $5 when you buy 3 or more

3 for $5 when you buy 3 or more Purple Cow ice cream or frozen yogurt for $2.99

for $2.99 Bounty paper towels for $9.79 (final price after $2 off)

Walmart: Halloween savings up to 50% off

Last-minute Halloween shopping:



Up to 50% off Halloween candy, accessories and pumpkins

Halloween candy, accessories and pumpkins Rollback prices on seasonal décor

Aldi: Entertaining and holiday options

Weekly specials:



Avocados for just 55 cents each

Build a charcuterie board on a budget with:

Emporium Selection Gouda, Edam or smoked Gouda wedge: $2.89 Specially selected fig fruit spread: $2.99 Appleton Farms prosciutto: $3.99 Emporium Selection Parmesan or Asiago cheese wedge: $4.39



"Aldi Finds" holiday section:



Merry Moments Full Flannel Sheet Set for $16.99

Holiday lights and décor starting at $7.99

Kirkton House Crystal Print Rug for $49.99

Kids' furniture and holiday items at budget-friendly prices

Federal food aid changes ahead

With federal food aid set to end in November, many families are looking for ways to stretch their grocery dollars. I've reached out to Kroger, Meijer, Aldi and Walmart to see if they're offering any special discounts or assistance for those affected. I'll keep you updated as soon as I hear back.

If SNAP changes are impacting your family, email me at taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

