What travelers need to know before the Thanksgiving holiday

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving is the busiest travel holiday, and this year, roads and airports are expected to see record crowds. Flights are back on track after weeks of government shutdown delays, which means more seats are coming onto the market and creating opportunities for bargain hunters looking to buy last-minute tickets.

AAA expects nearly 82 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the following Monday, Dec.1.

Airlines are gearing up and returning to normal schedules as air traffic control operations stabilize.

"It does appear that air traffic controllers are working. The callouts are minimal, and they're all getting bonuses now if they came to work, so I think the morale there is up as well as the TSA," said Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy.

Flight deals and timing

Last-minute deals are still available for travelers. AAA and flight price trackers say Thanksgiving Day (Thursday) remains the best option for lower fares and lighter crowds.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are traditionally the most expensive outbound days, with Sunday after the holiday being the busiest and most expensive return day.

Before heading to the airport, download your airline's app and turn on notifications for any flight changes.

"I think the things we should be looking out for are weather-related incidents that could kind of throw the system out of whack or outages, but overall, I think things are looking good," Kelly said.

Road travel dominates holiday plans

The majority of holiday travel will be on the roads. AAA expects 73 million people to drive, representing nearly 90% of Thanksgiving travelers.

If you're leaving Tuesday or Wednesday, leave in the morning to avoid the worst backups.

"Any time after lunchtime is when you're going to really see that traffic building, especially on the interstates at major metros," said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson.

If you're coming home Sunday, expect heavy traffic almost all day. If possible, push your return to Monday or Tuesday for less stress and fewer delays.

