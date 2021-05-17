What to do, and not do, with your COVID-19 vaccine card

It’s the little white card that’s beginning to bring a sense of normalcy to millions of us: the COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Now that you have one or will likely get one soon, you should take a few minutes to think about what you will do with it.

Leticia Varela, who recently received her two shots, said “I keep my card in my drawer together with my passport, my Social Security card and other important documents and I don’t ever take it out of the house.”

Our partners at Consumer Reports Magazine say the most important info on the card is the drug and lot numbers.

They allow the manufacturers to track where and when different batches were made to better trace and coordinate a response if contamination or other problems are detected.

What to do with your card

1- The first thing to do is to take a picture of the card with your phone, and store it in your photos. That way you can call it up if ever necessary.

2- If you’d like to add an extra layer of protection to the card, have it laminated at a supply store like Staples and Office Depot. They’ll do it free. Just make sure you’ve gotten all the necessary doses before you laminate.

3- Then, store the card where you keep other important documents like your passport and birth certificate. Do not just stuff it in a kitchen or desk drawer, or there is a good chance you will never find it again.

But what happens if you lose your card? Don’t panic.

Contact the location where you got your shot. It keeps a record of everyone vaccinated there and files it with your state’s immunization registry.

You can find a list of state health department immunization registries and contact details on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CR says that digital vaccine passports are a fast-developing option, so if travel is in your plans, you’ll want to look into what documents or apps might be required.

You may need the card, or a digital version, for international travel.

As always, don't waste your money.

