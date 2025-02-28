What to buy in March, and some things to hold off buying

March ushers in the start of spring, which may inspire some of your spending in the month ahead.

The bad news is that March has a lack of significant sales weekends.

But if you're getting ready for a party or some spring cleaning, you'll find lots of deals that help you refresh your home inside and out.

If you plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day or Mardi Gras, local party supply stores will provide inexpensive beads, masks and holiday decorations for March get-togethers.

Plus, if you have a Party City store near you, they are in the final weeks of their liquidation sales, with deep discounts on remaining inventory.

But if spring cleaning is your kind of party, you're in luck, too.

What to buy in March, and some things to wait on

Great deals at hardware and home improvement stores

Joseph Larison of Ace Hardwaresays his store now sells garden hoses, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, and fertilizer.

"March is a good time to shop for this in terms of pricing, and you kind of get ahead of the game," he said.

He said that in March, aisles are packed with spring merchandise "as opposed to later in the season. "

Plus, you can already find sales.

For instance, Ace Hardware's new "Yard RX" program, in which you get a bag of Scott's fertilizer and other lawn items automatically delivered to your home every two months, is $50 off select bundles.

"That way, you don't have to store it," Larison said.

Deals for inside the home

From the outdoors to inside your home, Consumer Reports deals editor Samantha Gordon says prices will fall on popular items you may want for a home refresh.

"We're opening windows; we're starting to clear out all the dust from winter," she said. "Retailers know that's what's happening, so they start to discount things like vacuums, air purifiers, carpet cleaners and steam mops."

March also includes Sleep Awareness Week, March 9-15, which includes deals on mattresses, bedding and other sleep accessories.

“You can replace your pillows. That can be really great for your spring cleaning as well," Gordon said.

For other big-ticket items, she suggests you wait for Memorial Day, July Fourth sales, and Amazon's Prime Day event, which is typically slated for mid-July.

"So we do see a big uptick in sales in the middle of summer," Gordon said.

CLICK HERE for all the best March deals tracked by Consumer Reports.

Consider swapping out an old leaf blower or lawnmower for the start of spring, as hardware and big box stores have the biggest selection of the season right now.

That way, you don't waste your money.

