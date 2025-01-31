What to buy in February, for some of the best savings of the year

When you think of February, you may think of stores filled with candy and roses, but they're also filled with big deals on some bigger items too.

Between Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl, and Presidents Day, February brings amazing deals shoppers may not see again until later in the spring.

See some of the best February sales in the video below:

What to buy in the month of February

Great sales on furniture

Diana Renners, who was shopping for a deal, told us she is looking for "a nice loveseat that stays good."

She picked a good month to shop for a couch.

Nick Daniels, sales manager of his family's furniture store, Furniture Fair, said February brings the biggest deals until Memorial Day, with Presidents Day sales scheduled to run all month.

"February has always been a great month for furniture sales," he said.

He added that higher prices since the pandemic have made sales weekends even more important.

"With inflation the past few years, we have seen the sales drift more and more to the holidays because people are looking for those deals," he said.

Daniels said motion furniture is all the rage right now, whether in beds with rising box springs or couches with power recline features and surround sound.

"The sale price through February will be under $2,000 for a leather reclining sectional," he said of one sofa. "To me, that's crazy good value."

Look for Valentine's Day specials

Another great buy in February is anything for your valentine.

Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports said the timing is perfect this year.

"So Presidents Day this year coincides with Valentine's Day," she pointed out. Valentine's Day is Friday, February 14. Presidents Day is the following Monday, February 17.

So instead of the usual chocolates and flowers, why not gift your valentine a better night's sleep?

"It's a great time of year to buy mattresses. They're about 5% less than other times of the year," Quirk said.

Also on sale during the Presidents Day weekend are larger appliances such as:



Dishwashers

Refrigerators

Washers and dryers

Before Presidents Day, Quirk said you'll also find Super Bowl-sized deals on TVs.

"The prices aren't as good as they are at Black Friday time," she said. "That's definitely when you'll see the steepest discounts, but they're still better than at many other times of the year."

Click this link to see the latest deals tracked by Consumer Reports, as well as budget-friendly items under $25-$50.

So get out in February for those Presidents Day furniture and appliance sales, or you may have to wait for spring deals around Memorial Day.

And that way you don't waste your money.

