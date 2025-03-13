What should you do if you hit a pothole? How to avoid costly repairs

CINCINNATI — This time of year is notorious for exposing potholes the winter freeze-thaw cycle left behind. Earlier this month, officials told us crews have already filled more than 26,000 potholes this year, but there are still more out there.

Larry Patterson, manager at the AAA Hyde Park repair shop, said he's seen people come in daily due to pothole damage. Depending on the severity, Patterson said repairs can cost hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of dollars.

The best way to avoid costly repairs is obviously to try to avoid hitting a pothole in the first place.

Avoiding potholes:

Maintain a safe following distance

Puddles can hide potholes. If you can, drive around puddles to avoid them

Steer straight, avoid turning into a pothole

Keep tires properly inflated

Report potholes to local authorities

"Make sure you're paying attention to the roads," said Patterson. "Make sure you're not distracted by any devices in the vehicle."

What happens if you do hit one, though?

If contact is inevitable:

Slow down

Avoid sudden braking

Coast over the pothole

Inspect your tire for damage. If you notice any damage, take your car in for repairs right away. Patterson said that if you continue to drive on it, it could be dangerous and cause even more damage to your tire.

Indicators your tire may be damaged:

When you hit a small pothole, you’re like, 'I felt that a little bit,' but when you hit a pothole and you say, 'Wow I felt that,' and you cringe because you hit it so hard, that's a good indicator,” Patterson said. “You'll see an impact on there or a slit, if any wires are showing, make sure you give us a call."



Check your auto insurance policy:

If you have collision coverage, your insurance will help pay for repairs but consider your deductible. If the damage is minor, it may be cheaper to pay out of pocket.

