Wegovy's new pill option could be cheaper for patients. Here's what doctors say

CINCINNATI — There is now a pill version of the popular weight loss medication Wegovy. It's FDA-approved and available by prescription — but doctors say questions remain about the cost and the safety of cheaper versions of this medicine.

The pill version of Wegovy could be a game-changer for GLP-1 medications. Unlike the injectable form, it doesn't require refrigeration, it's taken orally and it's cheaper to produce.

Doctors say interest is already high in the Tri-State area.

"I have received quite a few MyChart messages. It's been a very popular topic," said Dr. Jennifer Wittwer, an endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist with Christ Hospital.

"It's daily you're talking to patients about this medication class," said Christ Hospital's Dr. Shawn Peavie.

Access comes down to cost and insurance coverage

But access to it comes down to cost—and whether insurance will pay.

"It's still kind of a sticking point. It tends to be very variable," Wittwer said about insurance coverage.

When covered by insurance, the Wegovy pill is expected to cost $25 or less per month. Without insurance, monthly prices are projected to range from $149 to $299. The injectable version can still cost more.

WATCH: What doctors told us about the new pill option

What doctors say about the pill version of Wegovy

The higher cost of injections comes from additional manufacturing requirements.

"The injections come with a pen, and so there is other utility in regards to production of the pen outside of the medication that makes it more pricey," Wittwer said.

Safety concerns with cheaper options

Some patients have shared concerns about the long-term safety of weight loss drugs — especially with cheaper options available online.

Wegovy is the only FDA-approved GLP-1 medication that comes as a pill, but companies often sell much cheaper compounded versions online. Wittwer said she urges caution with these alternatives.

"We don't have good safety profiles of compounded medications. They are not FDA approved, and we typically do not recommend them," she said.

The lower prices of compounded versions come with significant risks.

Do you have a story for Taylor? You can contact her here:

"So they are making it on their own. Again, they could be diluting the medication," Wittwer said. "When someone compounds a medication, they have the end medication, but not necessarily the recipe to make it. And therefore, those medications are not always safe. We don't always know what's in them, and they're not always effective."

That also means they're not held to the same manufacturing and testing standards as FDA-approved medications.

Finding discounts safely

For patients looking to cut costs safely, there may be discounts available.

"So from the manufacturer right now, they are offering some discount options. You can get a coupon on the website if you have commercial insurance for as little as $25 for both medications, the injection and the pill," Wittwer said.

The introduction of competition in the market may help drive prices down over time.

"Anytime there are competitors within a market, that tends to create competition among pharmaceutical companies or prices in general. We have seen a gradual decline in pricing of the medication over the last few years," Wittwer said.

Who should consider these medications

The medications are now indicated for multiple conditions beyond weight loss, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and liver conditions. Patients can consult with endocrinologists, obesity medicine specialists or primary care doctors familiar with prescribing GLP-1 medications.

For those interested in learning more about obesity and treatment options, Wittwer is participating in a lunch and learn webinar on Jan. 28th. The event will feature four different providers covering obesity topics and treatment options. Interested patients can register through the Christ Hospital website, which includes a QR code and registration link.

When it comes to choosing what's best for you —and finding the lowest safe price— experts say it's important to talk with your doctor first, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com