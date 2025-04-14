Warning signs your home may not be ready for the next spring storm

Many people across the country have already experienced severe weather this spring, from falling trees to flooding to wind-damaged roofs.

During a recent storm, homeowner Trysten Boiser had downed trees and a damaged roof.

"You can actually see a branch poke straight through and poke the siding out," he said while surveying thousands of dollars in damage.

But no matter the season, there are things you can do right now to lower your risk of expensive repairs before the next severe storm.

The insurance company Travelers reports a massive spike in weather-related claims in the spring.

But most of them are not from tornadoes or floods.

According to Travelers' data, 31% of spring claims involve high wind damage, while 26% involve hail.

Simple things you can do now

Joel Poulin of Ray St. Clair Roofing tells us it's essential to walk around your home, look up, and check your roof every spring for warning signs of trouble.

He said damaged shingles need to be replaced, or they can lead to leaks and thousands of dollars in damage.

"Interior damage, personal belongings, those things," he said. "Long-term water can cause structural issues, which are things you want to avoid."

Watch the things you should check for before the next big spring storm:

Is your home prepared for spring storms?

In the meantime, Jen Wilbert with Travelers suggests checking your gutters thoroughly.

She said, "Clear your downspouts and make sure that they are flowing away from the home so the water isn't pooling at the foundation. "

If you have a basement, she recommends covering and clearing window wells of debris. Also, if you have a sump pump, make sure it is functioning properly.

"Oftentimes in the spring from the snow melt, those heavy rains," she said, "sometimes that equipment gets utilized a lot more."

Lastly, Wilbert said now is a good time to check for cracked or splitting trees around your home before it's too late and they land on your roof during the next storm.

"Those leaves haven't fully come out yet, so it's easy for you to identify any trees that are dead or damaged or large limbs that maybe appear to have a little bit of decay," she said.

In the meantime, Poulin suggests that homeowners look for any sign of torn or curling shingles.

"If you suspect your roof's shingles are starting to fail," he said, "if they start curling up, it may be that the bond is lost in the shingles, and it may be time at that point to look for a replacement."

But if you catch it early enough, you may need a simple repair rather than a $10,000 or more roof replacement.

That way, you don't waste your money.

________________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com