WalletHub survey: Financial disagreements are more damaging to relationships than political differences

Money is one of the most powerful forces in a relationship — and according to a new survey, it may be more divisive than politics itself.

A new WalletHub survey finds 72% of Americans say financial disagreements are worse for a relationship than political differences. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo shared the findings.

"Money remains one of the most sensitive areas for couples, even amidst today's highly polarized political environment," Lupo said.

The survey paints a broader picture of how Americans are increasingly treating finances as a core part of relationship health — from how couples handle shared budgets and separate accounts to how they talk about debt, spending habits, and long-term financial goals.

Why couples are fighting about money more than ever

Inflation is one of the biggest drivers of financial tension in relationships right now, according to Lupo.

"In a lot of cases, you or your partner's wages aren't necessarily keeping pace with the rate of inflation," Lupo said.

As everyday costs continue to climb, couples are feeling the squeeze in real and personal ways. I wanted to hear from you— what's causing stress for couples in the Tri-State?

When I asked on Facebook what causes the most financial stress in relationships, commenters pointed to:

Different income levels between partners

Mismatched spending habits

Debt

The survey also found that 80% of Americans say poor financial literacy is a turnoff in a partner.

The shared budget question:

One of the central tensions the survey reveals is the push and pull between financial independence and financial transparency. The data shows Americans are divided — and sometimes contradictory — in how they think couples should handle money together.

Consider these findings side by side:



What Americans believe Survey finding Couples should share a budget More than 4 in 5 agree Shared accounts create more money problems Nearly 1 in 3 believe this Have a financial account their partner doesn't know about More than 1 in 4 admit this

Lupo said many still keep money separate or private.

"26% have a financial account their partner doesn't know about," Lupo said.

Lupo said the secrecy itself can create problems, making it important for couples to be clear about what is shared and what isn't.

What couples should be talking about — and when

Experts say the most effective way to avoid financial conflict is to have honest conversations about money before problems arise. Those conversations should cover:

Spending habits — How does each partner approach day-to-day purchases?

— How does each partner approach day-to-day purchases? Savings goals — Are you working toward the same financial future?

— Are you working toward the same financial future? Debt — What does each partner owe, and how will it be managed together?

— What does each partner owe, and how will it be managed together? Financial expectations — Who pays for what, and how will major expenses be handled?

But according to the WalletHub survey, many couples are waiting too long to have these conversations.

"Our survey suggests that these conversations may be happening a little bit too late, with financial compatibility often overlooked until a relationship is already serious," Lupo said.

Prenups are no longer a deal-breaker

One of the more surprising findings from the WalletHub survey: attitudes toward prenuptial agreements have shifted dramatically.

3 in 4 Americans now view prenups positively.

"So that kind of suggests that proactive financial planning is more or less broadly accepted where a generation ago, even just the mention of the word prenup, that would be a deal breaker," Lupo said.

The bottom line: Don't wait to have the money talk

Lupo said the earlier couples have these conversations, the better — so both partners can get on the same page before conflict arises.

Key takeaways from the WalletHub survey:

72% of Americans say financial disagreements are worse for a relationship than political differences

80% say poor financial literacy is a turnoff in a partner

More than 4 in 5 believe couples should share a budget

Nearly 1 in 3 believe shared financial accounts can actually create more money problems

More than 1 in 4 admit to having a financial account their partner doesn't know about

3 in 4 Americans now view prenuptial agreements positively

Inflation is making financial stress worse for couples, as wages struggle to keep pace with rising costs

Experts recommend discussing spending habits, savings goals, debt, and financial expectations early — before a relationship becomes serious

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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