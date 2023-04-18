VRBO vs. Airbnb: Which new reward program is better?

CINCINNATI — Millions of Americans book their vacations through Airbnb and VRBO, but many have wondered why the sites did not have true reward programs, like hotel chains.

For instance, if you visit a Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt hotel on a regular basis, you can build up rewards points toward a free stay.

Airbnb and VRBO, however have not had a program like that, but things are changing.

Hosts offer their own rewards

Caitlin Ignatowski is an Airbnb host who rents her downstairs apartment to dozens of people a year.

Her apartment has been busy in recent months, so last year she started a rewards program of her own: giving discounts to travelers who booked her rental a second or third time.

"For returning people who stay again," she said, "I actually do half the cleaning fee."

Now, though, both Airbnb and VRBO are adding their own rewards programs.

Rewards offering from Airbnb, VRBO

Airbnb recently teamed up with Delta airlines to offer Delta Skymiles for Airbnb stays, so your beach or mountain home rental is another way to build miles toward free Delta flights.

VRBO, in the meantime, is about to launch a more traditional rewards program this summer called "One Key," where you will earn One Key Cash that you can use on Expedia websites, including Expedia and Hotels.com.

It's part of VRBO's recent merger with the Expedia group.

That will be great news for travelers who like to stay at the same rental over and over again.

"We have traveling nurses and also have people visiting family who live in the area," Ignatowski said of her repeat guests.

So a reward for frequent travelers should be good news to travelers and hosts alike.

Which is better?

So which program has the edge? It all depends.

If you are a frequentDeltaflyer and enrolled in their Skymiles program, you may prefer the Delta points from Airbnb.

If you don't often fly Delta and want a more traditional points reward program, then you might prefer the VRBO program.

Some travel experts predict that Airbnb may soon add a more unique points program as well, to keep up with VRBO.

Whatever you choose, don't waste your money.

_____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com