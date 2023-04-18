Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

VRBO vs. Airbnb: Which new reward program is better?

Popular home sharing sites launch rewards for frequent guests
VRBO and Airbnb are finally adding rewards programs where you can earn points for your stays.
Airbnb-Cleaning Policy
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 13:14:50-04

CINCINNATI — Millions of Americans book their vacations through Airbnb and VRBO, but many have wondered why the sites did not have true reward programs, like hotel chains.

For instance, if you visit a Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt hotel on a regular basis, you can build up rewards points toward a free stay.

Airbnb and VRBO, however have not had a program like that, but things are changing.

Hosts offer their own rewards

Caitlin Ignatowski is an Airbnb host who rents her downstairs apartment to dozens of people a year.

Her apartment has been busy in recent months, so last year she started a rewards program of her own: giving discounts to travelers who booked her rental a second or third time.

"For returning people who stay again," she said, "I actually do half the cleaning fee."

Now, though, both Airbnb and VRBO are adding their own rewards programs.

Rewards offering from Airbnb, VRBO

Airbnb recently teamed up with Delta airlines to offer Delta Skymiles for Airbnb stays, so your beach or mountain home rental is another way to build miles toward free Delta flights.

VRBO, in the meantime, is about to launch a more traditional rewards program this summer called "One Key," where you will earn One Key Cash that you can use on Expedia websites, including Expedia and Hotels.com.

It's part of VRBO's recent merger with the Expedia group.

That will be great news for travelers who like to stay at the same rental over and over again.

"We have traveling nurses and also have people visiting family who live in the area," Ignatowski said of her repeat guests.

So a reward for frequent travelers should be good news to travelers and hosts alike.

Which is better?

So which program has the edge? It all depends.

If you are a frequentDeltaflyer and enrolled in their Skymiles program, you may prefer the Delta points from Airbnb.

If you don't often fly Delta and want a more traditional points reward program, then you might prefer the VRBO program.

Some travel experts predict that Airbnb may soon add a more unique points program as well, to keep up with VRBO.

Whatever you choose, don't waste your money.

_____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Google TV now has more than 800 free channels to watch Amazon will start charging for returns that go through UPS stores These companies give a discount when you recycle old clothes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money logo

Don't Waste Your Money

8:47 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.