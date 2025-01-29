Unemployment benefits reach highest level in 3 years, Tri-State residents face job market challenges

CINCINNATI — The number of people collecting unemployment benefits nationwide has reached its highest level in three years, with individuals across the Tri-State area facing significant challenges in finding employment.

Arissa Iarrobino worked as a billing manager for an IT company for three years. Iarrobino said she loved her job, but her former employer announced it was downsizing last August and her position was on the chopping block.

"I was laid off. I was given a severance package and all that, but I started immediately applying and going through unemployment," Iarrobino said.

To receive unemployment benefits in Kentucky, you must show that you are actively looking for work, which includes submitting jobs you have applied to.

"I have now applied to well over 100 places. And almost absolutely everything has come back rejected,” Iarrobino said. “It's incredibly frustrating."

With online job boards like Indeed or ZipRecruiter, you can apply for positions with just one click.

"The landscape of the job market is really, really destitute. You can apply online and apply online, and 90% of those applications do not go to the company. They get rejected automatically via computers and AI. If you don't have the right keywords," she said.

Despite applying for hundreds of positions, Iarrobino has only secured one in-person interview, highlighting the difficulties many face in the current job market.

Iarrobino said she believes technology could be making her job search more difficult.

"I'm all for technology because that is generally the field I work in, but I wish there were more human beings checking applications versus the computers," she said.

She said the search has been exhausting, but Iarrobino is not giving up.

"It's a matter of perseverance. Just have to keep going. It hasn't been great financially, emotionally, but I'm still trying," she said.

"I believe that like at some point, something's gonna give. And I hope that somebody somewhere is going to finally see what I have to offer," Iarrobino said.

If you’re currently searching for a new job:

Utilize local resources: Here in the Tri-State, you can utilize programs like Ohio Means Jobs or Kentucky Career Center. They both offer services to assist with your job search and help with your resume.

You can also contact your local community action agency to get short-term help with your utilities.

Attend job fairs: If you are looking for jobs and are not having success with online job boards, try taking advantage of local job fairs, that way you can get face-to-face, and meet with multiple employers at once.

Network: Don't underestimate networking. Talk to people you know about your job search and ask for referrals.

Stay positive: Don't get discouraged by the rejections. Stay optimistic and believe something is going to work out.

