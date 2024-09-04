Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Unclaimed funds success: Man finds $600 in his name

Shows how easy it is to check for missing money
You may have heard of people finding unclaimed money in their name, and wondering if it was real. One man says he just got $600 after checking his name.
Cash money
Posted
and last updated

Have you ever been sitting in the kitchen, looking at your bank account, and wishing you could suddenly find some extra money to bolster it with?

You may be able to, by simply searching for unclaimed funds.

Unfortunately, many people either don't know how to check, or don't bother taking the time.

But one man says it is well worth it.

Musician decides to look up his name

Michael Horrigan is a guitar teacher, who used to play in several bands.

He heard reports about unclaimed funds, so on a whim, he says, "we went to the missing money site, and we put the information in."

In a few seconds, Horrigan says, the site alerted him "you have qualified! It's your money."

He filled in his information, to confirm he was the intended recipient, and ended up with four checks totaling more than $600.

"$642, I think," he said. "It's a lot of money."

They were royalty checks for several TV appearances he did about 15 years ago.

"We were on Conan O'Brien," he said, "we did a song called Spit it Out."

Chances are that you haven't performed on national TV like Horrigan, but there's a good chance you have unclaimed funds, too.

Why you may have unclaimed money

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators says one in seven people have unclaimed money from uncashed checks, overpayments or utility deposits.

Association president Carmen Pigler says the most common reason is a change of address.

"Businesses and financial institutions that we have relationships or bank accounts with lose track of us," she explained.

Other reasons for money ending up in unclaimed funds include:

  • Inactive accounts.
  • A company going out of business.
  • The death of a relative.

Pigler recommends you check for unclaimed funds at least once a year using your state's official unclaimed property website, or Missing Money.com.

"Missing Money aggregates all the unclaimed property websites from across the country," Pigler said.

Not everyone finds $600, or even $50, of course.

We found one claim from Apple, for instance, worth just 81 cents. That may not even be worth the time to apply for.

Still, Michael Horrigan says it's worth checking out.

"If you have something, it could be your lucky day," he said.

And if you find something, like Horrigan, you won't be playing the blues.

That way you don't waste your money.

_________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Which credit card is best for you? Experts help you maximize your rewards Budget airlines vs the big 3: Do discounters really save much? What to buy, and not buy, at Labor Day sales this weekend

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money promo

Your source for deals, product reviews and consumer news.

Have a problem?
Send us an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com or message John on Facebook and Taylor on Facebook.