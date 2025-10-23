TSA PreCheck, CLEAR or Global Entry: Which airport security program should you use?

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The holiday travel season is just around the corner, and the key to stress-free flying begins with planning ahead. With government shutdowns leading to security delays, I wanted to find out which program can get you to your gate the quickest and still save you some cash.

Making the travel day as smooth as possible is important to travelers like Susan Miller.

"It's really important. I'm very impatient, I don't like traffic or waiting in lines," Miller said.

She uses TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and CLEAR to help her with her travel day.

Quick Comparison: Which Program Is Right for You?

WCPO

TSA PreCheck

TSA PreCheck costs around $80 for five years and helps save time on domestic flights by allowing you to use dedicated security lanes and keep your belts and light jackets on while going through security.

"I think TSA PreCheck is definitely a first thing to get," Miller said.

PreCheck is the best option for anyone who flies domestically and wants basic expedited screening without a major investment.

Watch: We compare the three popular airport security options to find your best option

Should you use TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or CLEAR?

CLEAR Plus

CLEAR Plus runs about $200 per year, letting you skip ID check lines by using biometric technology to verify your identity. It's the fastest option but also the most expensive, making it best for frequent fliers.

"It's not in all airports, so that's a thing," Miller said.

Travel agent Monica Bowen says Clear serves a specific market.

"I feel like a lot of people who do Clear are business travelers who need to jump that line very quickly," Bowen said.

CLEAR is the best option for business travelers and frequent fliers who prioritize speed over cost and travel through airports that offer CLEAR.

Global Entry

Global Entry costs about $120 for five years and includes expedited U.S. customs processing plus all TSA PreCheck benefits. That's why Bowen said it's the best bang for your buck.

"It's worth the extra $30," Bowen said.

Getting Global Entry requires an in-person interview, which can be difficult to schedule.

"The problem was, it was really hard to find any appointments locally, you had to travel far," Miller said.

Global Entry is the best option for international travelers who want both expedited security screening and faster customs processing.

At CVG, it's currently about a 100-day wait for a Global Entry interview.

Free Alternative: Mobile Passport Control

For holiday travelers without Global Entry, there's a new hack to know about: the Mobile Passport Control app.

"It's free. It's from our government, completely legit, it's a free product," Bowen said.

She said it's great if you're traveling internationally but do not have Global Entry.

"The thing is, not all airports will accept the mobile passport control, so you do need to look up to see what airports you'll be flying through," Bowen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com