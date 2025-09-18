MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Families hoping to visit a pumpkin patch this fall may find themselves disappointed as local farms face one of the worst pumpkin harvests in recent memory.

A combination of weather challenges and pollination issues has devastated pumpkin crops across the Tri-State, forcing many farms to make difficult decisions to stay afloat.

Garver Family Farms has about half the amount of pumpkins they usually harvest, so they announced their pick-your-own pumpkin patch will remain closed for the 2025 season.

"This year, we just don't have the supply," said the farm's owner and operator, Alayna Garver Taylor. "We can't afford for that to happen."

WATCH: How local pumpkin farms are surviving with fewer crops this season

Tri-State pumpkin farms face severe crop shortages, forcing difficult business decisions

I asked Garver Taylor if she had ever seen conditions this bad.

"I have not, no. I can not remember a time when we were struggling to have pumpkins," she said.

The farm typically sees fields dotted with yellow blossoms, but this year's crop tells a different story. A rainy spring, hot summer and lack of pollination are all contributing factors, with late-season heat adding to the challenges.

"This little yellow flower. Normally, you would see the entire field dotted with these blossoms," Garver Taylor said.

The farm has also cut its wholesale program entirely to ensure they have enough product for direct market customers.

Currently, Garver Taylor said they make only about 3 cents per pumpkin, which has forced them to raise prices.

"Carving pumpkins are going to be 52 cents a pound," Garver Taylor said.

The financial impact on farming families has been significant. The pricing puts local farms at a disadvantage compared to big box stores, where pumpkins can be found for $3.99.

"It's rough right now. We're just kind of standing by, still waiting to see what the season brings. We're hoping people still come out and visit because it is vital for our entire family. This is what we do," Garver Taylor said.

In a Facebook post, the Garver Family described the situation as "heartbreaking" and noted that wholesalers are seeing all-time high prices with very scarce availability. When factoring in labor costs, the farm is losing money on its pumpkin operation.

The family emphasized their commitment to continuing to serve their community despite the challenges, asking customers to continue supporting local farmers during this difficult season.

"There's definitely competition there, but many of our customers see the value in fresh, homegrown product," she said.

Garver Family Farms is hosting its pre-harvest festival this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.