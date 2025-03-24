Tri-State grocery stores offer deals as Publix gears up for first Northern Kentucky location

WALTON, Ky. — It's a big week in Boone County as the first Publix location is set to open Wednesday. That's good news for Tri-State shoppers as local grocery competitors are offering deals in hopes of keeping their customers' loyalty.

Kroger's Customer Appreciation Week starts this Wednesday with deals both in-store and digitally.

"You'll see a lot of deals on our Kroger brands as well as some of our national brands too," said Kroger spokesperson Jenifer Moore.

To maximize the savings, stock up on staples at discounted prices.

Kroger’s discounted items will include



Kroger brand cheese 6-9 ounce — 3 for $5 with card when customers purchase three or more with a loyalty card

Kroger brand pasta — 99 cents with a loyalty card

Kroger brand 32-ounce broths — 99 cents with a loyalty card

Powerade, Body Armor and Arizona Tea — 88 cents with a loyalty card

Starbucks bagged coffee or K-Cups — $6.99 with digital coupon

Just in time for Opening Day, Moore said starting Queen City Mets will be 2 for $7 and Kahn’s hot dogs will be 2 for $5 beginning Wednesday.

Deals to take advantage of for your March Madness watch party



Doritos, Lay’s Potato Chips, Cheetos and Tostitos will be $1.99 each when customers purchase four with a loyalty card. A bag of Tostitos scoops is typically $5.99 at Kroger.

Buy five, save $1 each MEGA event: Mix and match items such as Ritz Crackers, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Gatorade, Coffeemate, Velveeta, Pringles, Häagen-Daz Ice Cream and save $1 each when customers buy five or more with a loyalty card

Starting Friday, you can get 4x fuel points on Kroger purchases with a digital coupon.

Stock up on Easter candy and decor



Easter Candy: 33% off with a digital coupon. Plastic eggs, decor and tableware items will also be 33% off.

Mix-and-Match Beauty Event



Purchase $15 in participating beauty and personal care items and save $5 with a loyalty card

Boost members can find additional savings and can redeem the Boost exclusive offers up to five times.

You can also find deals this week at Walmart through its Super Savings Week.

Some of the top deals at Walmart include:



Up to 30% off Patio & Garden

Up to 30% off TVs

Up to 50% off Jewelry

Up to 55% off Crocs

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com