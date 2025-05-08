Tri-State boutique owners share last-minute Mother's Day gifts that won't break the bank

COVINGTON, Ky. — With Mother's Day just a few days away, you might still be on the hunt for meaningful gifts that won't empty your wallet. We spoke with local boutique owners who shared affordable ways to celebrate mom.

A thoughtful card with a personal message tops the list of recommendations from local shop owners.

Suzy Hinnefeld and Brittney Braemer, co-owners of Handzy Boutique in Covington's Mainstrasse Village, offer unique gift options that combine thoughtfulness with affordability.

"I would say you cannot go wrong with a card,” said Hinnefeld. “Writing a nice sentiment — that's what moms really want to hear, just your gratitude and your love and support for them."

The boutique owners create much of their stationery themselves, adding a personal touch to Mother's Day messages while offering various gift possibilities.

"We have a lot of accessories, self-care items, like candles, pedicure soaks, bath salts," said Braemer.

For creative moms, the shop also offers activity-based gifts.

"Some little creative art kits, craft kits, make your own perfume, make your own paper flowers," said Braemer.

When selecting a gift, Braemer said to think about your mom and what will make her feel seen.

For last-minute shoppers, Handzy Boutique is hosting a special Mother's Day market this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"We've got a couple of local vendors, we've got jewelry, someone who is going to do on-demand typewriter poems,” said Hinnefeld. “The workshop is a charm bar. You can come in and make a custom charm necklace.”

For those who've waited until the last minute, there might be financial benefits. Retail expert Kristen McGrath said in this case, procrastination could actually save you money.

"Retailers know they have limited time to get these gifts off of shelves, and they're going to be marking things down," said McGrath.

If you're celebrating after Sunday, waiting to shop could lead to even better deals.

"Maybe you're celebrating with her a couple of days later. Shop the day after Mother's Day — a lot of the jewelry, beauty products and Mother's Day-centric gifts are going to be marked down," said McGrath.

Perhaps the most meaningful gift isn't something wrapped in a box, but time spent together. This weekend, the Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission, a perfect opportunity for making memories with mom.

Quality time together might be the most meaningful gift of all — and it won't cost you a dime.

