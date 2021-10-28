Treat, no trick involved: Free cheesecake and tacos

How would you like a free taco, and then follow it up with a free slice of cheesecake?

If you act fast, you may be able to get one of both.

Free taco deal

For the 10th year in a row, Taco Bell is running its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

It will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos for stolen bases during the World Series.

And thanks to Atlanta Braves' second baseman Ozzie Albies, everyone will be entitled to one free taco next week, on November 4th.

Free cheesecake deal

Tacos not your thing? Almost everyone loves cheesecake.

And this week The Cheesecake Factory is giving away one free slice of cheesecake with every $40 takeout order, if you use the promo code TREATME.

Yes, you have to spend $40, but that is the cost of a typical family takeout meal these days.

It's The Cheesecake's Factory's Halloween promotion, though its just a treat, with no tricks involved.

Of course both these offers will probably mean you will spend money you were not planning to spend, which is why restaurants love freebies like this.

They are betting you will want to buy more than one slice.... or more than one taco.

But that's fine for many people, so you don't waste your money.

