Top deals during Target Circle Week: How to score the biggest savings

If you want to do some shopping, this may be the week to do it! For the first time, Prime Big Deal Days is happening at the same time as Target Circle Week — giving you plenty of deals.

This Target Circle Week, there are markdowns on thousands of items across the store.

Shopper Brittany Lawson said she was impressed by the discounts offered at the West Chester Target on Monday.

“We're getting some spirit week stuff for my daughter and some toys for the kids," she said.

It was an impromptu Target run for Lawson.

"I'll take any deals I can, whenever I can get my hands on it," Lawson said.

West Chester store manager Seth Horvath said Target's offering some of the year's biggest savings.

“These deals are Black Friday deals,” Horvath said. “You beat the rush. You don't have to fight the crowds."

The deals are live now and run through Oct. 12. Here are some of the biggest savings you can find this week:

Home

Threshold bedding: 30% off

Candles: Buy one get one 50% off

Indoor Furniture: Up to 50% off

Rugs: Up to 50% off

Threshold bath items: 30% off

Electronics

Laptops, tablets, and printers: Up to 40% off

Amazon, Blink and Ring smart home devices: Up to 50% off

TVs and streaming devices: Up to 25% off

Headphones: Up to 40% off

Clothing, shoes, and accessories

Sweatshirts, sweaters and bottoms: 30% off

Women's underwear: Buy 3, get 2 free

Coats and outerwear: Up to 40% off

Select baby clothing and shoes: Up to 50% off

Select jewelry, watches and accessories: Up to 40% off

Toys

Save $10 when you spend $40 or save $20 when you spend $75 on toys.

MEGA Pokémon building toy kits: 30% off

Little Tikes toys: Up to 20% off

LEGO sets: Up to 30% off

Electric ride-on toys: 15% off

Halloween/Grocery

Halloween costumes: Buy one, get one 50% off

Trick-or-treat candy: Buy one, get one 50% off

Halloween cookie kits: 20% off

Ground beef: Buy one, get one 50% off

Hot dogs and sausages: Buy one, get one 50% off

Soups: Buy one, get one 50% off

12-pack sodas: Buy one, get one 50% off

In addition to some of the deals that will be live all week, other "Deals of the Day" are only live for 24 hours.

Horvath said there will typically be two to three deals of the day each day this week. He said so far customers have been shocked by some of the savings.

“I think it’s sometimes surprising the dollar amount we have off,” he said. “Some of our appliances are up to $100 off. That's the best deal we've had all year."

You can shop the deals whether you're a Circle member or not, but if you are a member, you'll save another 5%. It’s free to sign up to become a Circle member.

If there's something you have your eye on, keep checking the app or online throughout the week for the latest deals of the day. Once the price drops, act fast, so you don't waste your money.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com