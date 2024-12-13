Thrift your gifts: Secondhand gifts a sustainable and affordable way to shop this holiday season

You may be heading out this weekend to do some last-minute holiday shopping and sticking to a budget could be top of mind.

One way to save is by thrifting your gifts.

Secondhand gifts can be a sustainable and affordable way to shop this holiday season.

Shoppers at Goodwill in Woodlawn said they've been doing taking advantage of the savings for years.

"I’m shopping for stocking stuffers for grandkids," said Annie McDonald.

Mary Mulkey said she's been thrifting her Christmas gifts for the past 40 years.

“Highly recommend it,” she said as she browsed the store for gifts. “I was looking for plants that my daughter cannot kill, because that's her issue.”

Mulkey said she saves anywhere from 50% to 90% on gifts by buying secondhand.

"At Goodwill, there's a lot of opportunities to find those treasures and those wonderful holiday decorations, gear and things like that, at really reasonable and affordable prices," said Bryan Smith, director of retail and marketing with Ohio Valley Goodwill. “Let's say you're going to go out and you're going to spend $100 on clothing at a store, right? If you spend $100 here with us, you're probably going to get three or four times more items.”

I found a Nike Dri-Fit pullover on the racks for $9.99. The same sweatshirt (in a different color) was priced at $80 on Nike’s website.

You can also find some gems in the toy department.

A Fisher Price lion toy was at Goodwill for $4.99. The same toy is listed on Walmart’s website for $55.

According to a report by the National Retail Federation, more younger consumers between the ages of 18 and 24 will shop thrift stores and resale shops this holiday season.

"I think people are being more careful with their money,” Mulkey said.

It's a magical time of year, but it also comes with some stress.

"Your heating bill is up, rent is probably more expensive than it’s ever been,” Smith said.

Fortunately, giving a meaningful gift doesn't have to cost a fortune.

“Using a store like Goodwill to find something your loved ones will cherish at a price that's not going to set you back is huge," he said.

Another way to save money, especially on tech gifts is to opt for refurbished, or buy an older model.

It can also be meaningful and affordable to give a DIY gift, sometimes those mean the most.

