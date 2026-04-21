'They're gonna go up, absolutely' | See which vegetables are about to see major price increases

CINCINNATI — If tomato prices have you doing a double take, you are not imagining it. Consumer Price Index data shows tomato prices are up nearly 23% from this time last year.

Experts say a deep freeze in Florida during peak tomato season, combined with wet weather during Mexico’s growing season, shrank this year’s tomato crop.

To see how that is translating locally, I went to ETC Produce & Provisions at Findlay Market. While locally grown tomatoes are not ready just yet, Toncia Chavez, co-owner and operator of ETC Produce & Provisions, said to plan for higher prices this summer.

"They're gonna go up, absolutely," Chavez said.

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Various factors are impacting local vendors, with the main cost driver being delivery. Chavez said delivery fees have jumped due to increased fuel costs.

"Instead of our normal $5 delivery fees, we're starting to see $15 to $12 fees for us," Chavez said. "That impacts our prices, which is going to impact your prices, unfortunately."

Chavez said she tries to avoid passing those costs onto customers, but the rising expenses make it difficult to maintain business operations.

"Those are raises that I can't give. Those are another person that I can't hire," Chavez said.

She said it’s a constant balancing act as a business owner. She doesn’t want to raise prices on customers, but she also has to protect the bottom line.

"Being able to be like, okay, so this went up a dollar, can we raise it up $0.50 and still make our margins, still be able to pay our team members, still be able to pay rent?”

Tariff Impact on Local Produce

Tariffs on tomatoes from Mexico have pushed prices higher on imported tomatoes, changing the competition for local sellers.

"Mexico tomatoes are now the same as local tomatoes," Chavez said. "I wouldn't say that it's helped us at all, but it has had customers kind of seeing the value of local rather than shopping globally."

It is a similar story for local growers at Burwinkel Farms in Ross Township. Farmer Ashley Burwinkel said those same market shifts are impacting how people buy their produce.

"People start to think, 'Where do I want to purchase my tomatoes from?'" Ashley Burwinkel said. "We have local farm markets here that they may never have even knew."

As the 2026 growing season gets underway, new challenges are emerging. Karen Burwinkel of Burwinkel Farms said their market is not open yet for the season, as they intentionally wait until more local produce is available to avoid volatile pricing. She noted that rising input costs affect smaller farms directly and can be more challenging to absorb than tariffs.

One of the biggest pressures right now is the cost of fertilizer, which Chavez said has nearly doubled for some farmers.

"Farmers already don't make a lot of money as it is," Chavez said. "They're working 80 hours a week. They're sunburned, they're tired, and then having to take away some extra money from their pot is not awesome."

Those higher costs will not just impact tomatoes. They will likely show up across the produce aisle, even on organic items.

Produce Chavez said will see price increases include:



Tomatoes

Zucchini

Kale

Radishes

"Anything that's a local vegetable, you're gonna see an increase," she said. "You're not going to see your dollar zucchinis anymore, unfortunately."

Because of the price hikes, Chavez expects shoppers will have to adjust their buying habits to stay within their budgets.

"We are going to see people, instead of buying four zucchinis, they might buy one zucchini," Chavez said. "Instead of buying a pound of tomatoes, they might buy half a pound of tomatoes."

How to save money on fresh vegetables

Despite the higher prices, Chavez said there is still great value in buying local, especially when it comes to freshness and shelf life. Buying local produce can save you money because it does not spoil as quickly.

"Your lettuce isn't traveling all the way from California; it's traveling from the Northside," Chavez said.

"Shopping locally, you're going to save money on vegetables because they're going to last longer and they're going to be fresher."

To extend the life of your greens even further and prevent food waste, Chavez recommends washing them as soon as you get home, patting them dry, rolling them in paper towels, and storing them in a plastic bag.

Karen Burwinkel said local field tomatoes are typically planted in early May, with the first harvest expected in late June or early July.

In the meantime, be sure to check your weekly store ads for the best produce deals, or consider growing your own vegetables this season so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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