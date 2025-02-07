Super Bowl weekend means food, drinks and watch parties for the biggest football game of the year.

According to a report from Wells Fargo, those hosting 10 people will spend an average of $139 on food and drinks for the party.

Prices for popular Super Bowl snacks have shifted since 2024. According to Nielsen data, the cost of tomatoes, avocados, and chicken wings has increased, while chips, broccoli, and frozen pizza have become more affordable.



Tomatoes : +11.9%

: +11.9% Avocados: +11.5%

+11.5% Chicken Wings: +7.2%

+7.2% Tortilla Chips: -1.4%

-1.4% Broccoli: -7.2%

-7.2% Frozen Pizza: -3.7%

Here's a look at some deals and discounts for the big weekend:

Super Bowl watch party deals and discounts

Walmart Game Day Savings

Walmart offers a game day basket that serves eight people for about $8 per person, including items like Tostitos, Doritos, and chicken wings.

"There's a lot of different game day options, but most are going to be these dips right here. They range between about $4 and $6," said Walmart employee, Jayna Hill.

Hill said their deli prepares cheese and slider party trays that can be ordered over the phone or in-store.

"It’s a quick and easy option and very affordable, these charcuterie boards are great as well," Hill added.

In addition to Walmart's offerings, several other stores and restaurants are providing special deals for Super Bowl Sunday

Applebee’s is offering 20 free boneless wings with any $40 online purchase. The deal is available through pick up or delivery. For online orders, use the promo code SBWINGS25.

Buffalo Wild Wings has promised six free wings to everyone in America if the Chiefs and Eagles game goes into overtime. This is the seventh year the wing chain is offering this deal. If the game does go into overtime, wings will be redeemable on Monday, February 24 from 2 to 5 pm.

Aldi is also running a promotion with up to 25% off certain fan-favorite snacks through Sunday as part of their “Get a Quarterback” promotion. The deals are available in-store, for online orders, or delivery. Those deals are available now and run through Sunday.

Kroger is also running discounts on snacks, veggie trays, and other party supplies. If you want to get creative, Kroger also has ideas for recipes you can bring to your Super Bowl party on Sunday. Some of the recipes highlighted include buffalo hummus pepper poppers, football field cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberry footballs, and more. You can click on the recipe and shop specifically for the ingredients included in the recipe.

Regardless of who wins on Sunday, the good news is there are more deals to take advantage of on Monday. Starbucks is offering free coffee for the morning after the big game. If you are a rewards member, you can apply the coupon on Monday in the app before placing your order. You can also let the barista know when ordering in the store or the drive-thru.



