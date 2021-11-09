Spectrum 'Action Required' email: What you need to know

CINCINNATI — Spectrum cable and internet customers have been calling and emailing WCPO 9, asking if an email they received in recent days is legitimate.

Given all the email scams targeting people in recent years, it's no wonder people might suspect they are being conned, given that the email states they will have to send their bill, or electronic payment, to a new address.

The urgent-looking email says:

ACTION REQUIRED: Important Billing Update

To continue providing you with the best customer service, we are updating our billing system on November 9, 2021. As a result, you will receive a new account number and your payments will need to be sent to a new remittance address after November 9.

WCPO Spectrum strange email

So we contacted Charter Spectrum, where spokesman Michael Pedelty told us the email is legit.

He told us in a statment: "It is a legitimate notification. We provided customers with notice this change was coming in their monthly bills."

"We are converting to a new billing system which will provide customers with a new account number. Those who pay via traditional mail will need to be send their payments to the new address. If a customer pays their bill via autopay (EFT, credit card, third party provider), they will need to update to the new Spectrum account number with their financial institution."

You will want to look at your November Spectrum bill carefully, for that new account number.

When you go to pay that bill, you will need to change the billing destination to:

Spectrum

P.O. Box 6030

Carol Stream, IL 60197

If you pay through your bank's bill pay system, you should enter that new address into their system.

Questions? Check the Contact Us section of Spectrum's website, and don't waste your money.

